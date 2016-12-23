14 Zambo drug surrenderers finish 3-month DUTERTE program

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Dec. 22 (PNA) — Fourteen drug surrenderers graduated on Thursday from a three-month Drug Users Technical Education, Rehabilitation and Treatment Enhancement (DUTERTE) program of the government-owned Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC) here.

The graduates of the DUTERTE program consist of 11 males and three females from Barangay Tetuan and other areas of this city.

DUTERTE is a nine-module program which are as follows: why are we here?; how I knew things were going out of control; phases of the program; my trainees strength and weaknesses; my family’s strength and weaknesses; my feelings towards my love one; what is tough love?; my role in the treatment process; and lapse and relapse.

Dr. Casto Germino Jr., who conceptualized the DUTERTE program, said that the program also includes detoxification of the patients, if needed.

Germino, ZCMC’s psychiatry department head, said the objective of the program is to provide community-oriented substance abuse assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, education and relapse prevention among drug users who surrendered to the government.

He said they would continue to monitor the graduates of the programs and will be given aftercare to include random drug test as drug dependency is a lifelong struggle and “there are still chances of relapse.”

He said the next DUTERTE program, which was pilot-tested in Barangay Tetuan, would be held for drug surrenderers coming from Barangays Sta. Catalina and Sta. Maria.

The facilitators of the DUTERTE program included 10 barangay health workers and 11 former drug dependents. (PNA)

NYP/TPGJR/R.G. ANTONET A. GO/

Total Views: 105