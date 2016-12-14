De Lima files dissenting report on Senate probe on EJKs

MANILA, Dec. 13 (PNA) — A day after Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon sponsored the committee report from the Senate probe into extrajudicial killings, Sen. Leila de Lima on Tuesday filed a dissenting report to provide what she described as an “alternative analysis” of facts.

“This Dissenting Report aims to provide an alternative analysis of the facts presented and the conclusions deduced therefrom based on applicable laws and rules,” De Lima said in her 151-page report.

De Lima, former Justice Secretary, filed her report on the Senate Committees on Justice and Human Rights, chaired by Gordon and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, chaired by Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

To recall, Gordon previously said that the findings in the 100-page committee report ruled out any proof of state-sponsored killings under the all-out-war on drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte.

De Lima, however, explained in her report that the probe failed to hear the testimonies of witnesses of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and weigh in the testimonies of witness and self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato, among others.

“Due to the premature and abrupt termination of the Senate investigation, no comprehensive, in-depth gathering, and assessment of the evidence was done by the Committee,” De Lima said.

The neophyte senator further described the probe as having “wasted its golden opportunity”.

She also said the probe was “a virtual whitewash” designed to absolve President Duterte, who Matobato claimed ordered the killings of various criminals in Davao City when he was then mayor.

Moreover, she hit the report for tackling what Gordon described as her and colleague Sen. Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV’s alleged “bad behavior”.

“The Gordon Report was not about finding the source behind all this public bloodbath drowning the poor and shirtless in this country, but about libeling, attacking, and pillorying the two Senators who dared come out with guns blazing against the President as the inducer of these killings,” she said.

De Lima meanwhile submitted recommendations to the Senate including a call to look into the alleged irregularities in the preparation of the study, and to strengthen the investigative and forensic capacities of law enforcement agencies.

Other recommendations include a call to ensure the conduct of the visit, and effective and unhampered discharge of the duties of the United Nations Special Rapporteurs on Summary Executions; to enact into law of Senate Bill 1197, also known as the Anti-Extrajudicial Killings, among others. (PNA)

JBP/ANP

