Lorenzana to meet with ranking Chinese officials to discuss firearms deal

By Priam F. Nepomuceno

MANILA, Dec. 13 (PNA) — Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he is scheduled to meet with ranking Chinese officials on Monday (Dec. 19) to discuss the People’s Republic of China’s willingness to provide firearms to the country.

These officials are Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jinhua and the Chinese Defense attache.

Lorenzana said the meeting is to determine what type of firearms China is willing to provide to the country

“If it’s already available, we will look into it and see if we need it,” he added.

The DND chief also said he sees no problem for Filipino troops in handling Chinese firearms especially if it etched with Chinese characters.

“(Firearms are) mechanical. One doesn’t need to read the guide to operate it. All you have to do is operate it manually. That will not be a problem,” Lorenzana added.

With regards to quality, the DND chief said they will know it once they see the weapons first hand. (PNA)

