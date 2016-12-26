Riding-in-tandem gunmen wounds soldier in Pagadian City

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Dec. 24 (PNA)– The police has been tasked to conduct an in-depth probe to identify and arrest the riding in tandem gunmen behind the attempted gun slay of a soldier in Pagadian city.

Senior Supt. Sofronio Ecaldre, Zamboanga del Sur police director, issued the order after he received the official report over the incident.

Ecaldre identified the victim as Pfc. Leve Andrade, a resident of Barangay Tagolo, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

Andrade, 34, is an Army Scout Ranger assigned in the province of Sulu

Ecaldre said Andrade was shot and wounded by one of two men aboard a motorcycle around 2 a.m. Friday along the highway in Barangay Tiguma, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

Ecaldre said investigation showed that Andrade was driving motorcycle on the way home when shot once by the riding in tandem suspect who tailed the victim.

He said they received information that the shooter, armed with a caliber .45 pistol, was clad in white sleeveless shirt and short pants at the time of the incident.

He said Andrade was hospitalized in Pagadian City. (PNA)

