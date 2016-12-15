Volvo Cars joins Uber’s self-driving pilot in San Francisco



STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15 (PNA/Xinhua) — Volvo Cars joins the ride-sharing technology company Uber in expanding the latter’s self-driving pilot to San Francisco, California, a press release from Volvo Cars said on Wednesday.

The company said that the pilot will be using “specially-converted self-driving Volvo XC90 premium SUVs”, which have been built by Volvo and sold to Uber.

The XC90 cars will then be rigged with Uber’s own self-driving hardware and software package.

“The promise of self-driving ride-sharing is becoming a reality,” said Marten Levenstam, vice president product planning at Volvo Cars.

“Volvo is proud to be at the forefront of the latest developments in the automotive world alongside our partners at Uber.”

The move marks the next phase in a deepening alliance between Volvo and Uber after the two companies signed an agreement in August 2016 to establish a jointly-owned project to build base vehicles that can be used to develop fully autonomous driverless cars, the company said.

Volvo Cars, which was acquired by Chinese automaker Geely in 2010, employs nearly 29,000 people worldwide. (PNA/Xinhua)

JMC/EBP

